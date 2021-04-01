Diana Davis of Tullahoma is one of more than 300 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for fall 2020 during a closed ceremony Nov. 21, 2020.

Davis received a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology & health with a teaching license.

Graduates included students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences, and the Honors College.

Harding University is a private Christian, Liberal Arts University located in Searcy, Arkansas.

