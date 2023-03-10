Spring forward clock

Daylight Saving Time will begin at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12 as Tennesseans will set their clocks forward by one hour. DST will continue until Nov. 5, barring passage of a federal law in the interim, at which time clocks will be returned to standard time.

Daylight saving time is the practice of advancing clocks one hour during warmer months so that darkness falls at a later clock time. The typical implementation of DST is to spring forward in Spring and fall backward in Fall to return to standard time. As a result, there is one 23-hour day in early spring and one 25-hour day in the middle of autumn.

