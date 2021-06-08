Emma Dufer, daughter of Karl and Janelle Rogers Dufer of Lake Zurich, Ill., will be attending the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa on a prestigious out-of-state scholarship. Emma qualified for and was awarded the “Presidential Merit Scholarship”—the highest scholarship awarded. This entitles her to receive $28,000 per year for each of the next four years. To qualify for this award a student must have a GPA of 3.5+, ACT of 32-36 and a SAT of 1420-1600.
Emma also was awarded an additional $1,000.00 scholarship from the Human Environmental Science organization. It is a one-time, non-renewable HES Freshman Academic Award from the “Bonnie Goodman Runnion Scholarship Fund” and was donated by Dean Usdan.
Although Emma Dufer has been a lifelong resident of Lake Zurich, Ill., a northern suburb of Chicago, she has deep family roots in Moore County. She is the granddaughter of Moore County native Charles Rogers, who now resides in Tullahoma, and the great-granddaughter of the late Georgia Rogers, a long time and popular elementary school teacher in Moore County.
Were Miss Georgee, as she was called by her students, still alive she no doubt would, as Charles does, take immense pride in Emma’s academic achievements.