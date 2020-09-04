Emily Louise Appelgren was born Aug. 18, 2020 at Southern TN Regional Health System, Winchester, to Stephanie Pruitt and Patrick Appelgren of Tullahoma. Emily weighed 6 pounds, 6.2 ounces and was 20 inches long at birth.
She is the younger sister of Gabriella Pruitt, Kadence Hay, Rachel Hay, Amber Appelgren and Julie Appelgren.
Emily’s maternal grandparents are Charlott Jacobs and Jimmy Pruitt of Hazel Green, Ala. Her paternal grandparents are Tim Applegren of Farmville, N.C., and Dianne Mastriana of Shelbyville.