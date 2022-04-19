Gerald L. Ewell, Jr. has announced his candidacy for General Sessions Judge Part II.
The following is his announcement:
“I graduated from the University of Tennessee/Knoxville and Vanderbilt Law School. I was admitted to practice in 1988 and since that time have maintained a general law practice. The first cases I handled were in the General Sessions Court of Coffee County. Over the last 30+ years I have handled matters in General Sessions Courts of Coffee, Franklin, Bedford, Grundy, Lincoln, Moore and Warren Counties. I have also handled matters in the Circuit and Chancery Courts of Coffee, Franklin, Bedford, Grundy, Lincoln, Moore and Warren Counties. I served as Judge of the Manchester Municipal Court for over nine years.
General Sessions Court handles many different civil matters. These cases involve amounts of money under Twenty-Five Thousand Dollars, evictions, orders of protection, child support, grandparent visitation and dependency and neglect cases.
In Coffee County, General Sessions Court serves as a court of record identical to Circuit and Chancery Court for divorce cases and cases involving termination of parental rights prior to adoption. As to divorce matters, I have extensive experience in the Circuit and Chancery Courts of Coffee and surrounding Counties giving me the ability to properly conduct trials in these matters and enter written opinions. I have handled approximately twenty cases which were appealed to the Appellate Courts of Tennessee which give me the experience to properly resolve these matters.
General Sessions Court also handles misdemeanor criminal matters, search and seizure cases, preliminary hearings in felony criminal matters, bond hearings and traffic matters. I have experience in these matters from harassing phone calls to second degree murder cases.
General Sessions Court is the first and hopefully only court most people encounter for those who want to help themselves. I will do everything I can to allow them to help themselves so there is never a need for them to return to any court.
I am willing to work the hours it takes to efficiently handle these matters and to work with the Sheriff and District Attorney General to make appropriate use of the jail so as not to unduly burden the Coffee County taxpayers.
I humbly ask for your vote and support for General Sessions Judge Part II.”