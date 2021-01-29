St. Stephens Church at 601 W. Grundy in Tullahoma is offering a free-to-go drive-in Fat Tuesday pancake dinner that you take home and cook. The event will be on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 16 at the church from 5 to 6:30 p.m. There is a limited supply. There will be an Ash Wednesday service the following day, Feb. 17 which you can hear in the parking lot by tuning your radio to 92.1 at 7 p.m. The service can also be viewed from your home on Zoom by contacting the church to register for a link at 931-571-8235. The church’s website is www.saintstephensanglican.com.

