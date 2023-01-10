Bonnaroo lineup Dave Grohl.JPG

Dave Grohl, lead singer of Foo Fighters, will come to Manchester this June for the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

 

 
 Zach Birdsong photo

Bonnaroo officials have revealed Tuesday that Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and Foo Fighters will be headlining the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

The lineup was revealed Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, with major acts including Griz, Three 6 Mafia, Fleet Foxes, Lil Nas X, Tyler Childers, My Morning Jacket, Korn, Sheryl Crow, Paramore, Pixies and many others who will be performing at The Farm this year.

Bonnaroo 2023 lineup.jpeg
Bonnaroo What Stage

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.