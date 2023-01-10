Bonnaroo officials have revealed Tuesday that Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and Foo Fighters will be headlining the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.
The lineup was revealed Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, with major acts including Griz, Three 6 Mafia, Fleet Foxes, Lil Nas X, Tyler Childers, My Morning Jacket, Korn, Sheryl Crow, Paramore, Pixies and many others who will be performing at The Farm this year.
“The most positive place on this planet” is set to take place from Thursday, June 15, to Sunday, June 18, at Great Stage Park in Manchester.
This year’s music festival will see Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger kick things off Thursday, June 15.
Friday will see Baby Keem, Vulfpeck, Griz, Portugal. The Man, Noah Kahan, Subtronics, Three 6 Mafia, Fleet Foxes, AFI, Sylvan Esso, Rina Sawayama, Charley Crockett, including among many others, followed by Kendrick Lamar.
Saturday’s acts will include Lil Nas X, Tyler Childers, My Morning Jacket, Louis the Child, Korn, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, J.I.D., Sheryl Crow, STS9, Sofi Tukker, Yung Gravy and Big Wild, as well as Saturday evening’s headliner Odesza.
Wrapping up Bonnaroo are Paramore, Marcus Mumford, The Revivalists, Alesso, Pixies, Girl in Red, Umphrey’s McGee, Rebelution, Jacob Collier, Hippo Campus, Jauz, Franz Ferdinand and more, with Foo Fighters closing down The Farm. Foo Fighters were originally schedule to hit the stage in 2021 before the music and arts festival was canceled due to the conditions of The Farm caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The Foo Fighters’ set at Bonnaroo will be the second show announced by the band following the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins and the two tribute concerts for Hawkins held in London and Los Angeles.
This year will also see Hulu returning as the official streaming destination of Bonnaroo this summer. Hulu subscribers can catch select performances exclusive to Hulu at no additional cost, along with additional special footage and behind-the-scenes looks that will also be available. Specific livestream schedules will be released in the weeks prior to the music and arts festival. Information about the SuperJam, Outeroo lineup and other late night sets are to be announced at a later date.
Festival officials also announced they will be introducing one-day tickets for those who want to take a trip to The Farm for 24 hours.
“Just purchase your 1-Day Centeroo ticket for the day(s) your favorite artists are playing and then select the 1-Day parking option that best suits you,” officials said.
Those who choose on-site parking will choose day-parking in the Cosmic Nomads lot for the same day as their one-day ticket, while those who choose off-site parking will park at the Coffee County Fairgrounds at 99 Lakeview Drive in Manchester and will take a shuttle to and from The Farm.
An early access sale will begin on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. CST, with a public general sale following for any remaining tickets and accommodations. The public can sign up for the early access at the Bonnaroo website.
The 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will be the follow-up to the music festival’s return to The Farm in 2022 after two back-to-back cancellations.
