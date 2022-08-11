Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President's and Dean's Lists for the spring 2022 semester.
To be on the President's List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean's List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.
The following students from your coverage area were recognized for this achievement:
Nathan Brown, of Manchester was named to the Dean's List and is earning Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Business Administration.
John Carroll, of Fayetteville was named to the Dean's List and is earning Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Lauren Fielding, of Fayetteville was named to the Dean's List and is earning Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry.
Colten Tucker, of Manchester was named to the Dean's List and is earning Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry.
FHU congratulates all of the students honored during the spring 2022 semester.
The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson, Memphis and Dickson, FHU offers bachelor's, master's, specialist's and doctoral degrees.
