Freed-Hardeman University

Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President's and Dean's Lists for the spring 2022 semester.

To be on the President's List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean's List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.