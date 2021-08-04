Genesis Elsi Mae Petty was born July 15 at Southern TN Regional Health System, Winchester, to Erica Nicole and John Fitzgerald Petty of Tullahoma. She weighed 8 pounds, 6.3 ounces and was 19 inches long at birth.

She is the younger sister of John Fitzgerald Petty III, Eliza Charlotte Rose, Balzelynn Koraline and Olympia Sally Ann Petty.

Her maternal grandparents are Jennifer Stewart and Stacy Jackson and William and Mechelle Williams. Her paternal grandparents are John Petty Sr. and Nancy Meeks. Her paternal great-grandmother is Glenda Petty.

