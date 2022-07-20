Kurt Glick has announced his candidacy for Tullahoma alderman in the Aug. 4 General Election for which early voting is ongoing.
His announcement reads in full:
“Kurt Glick was born at Travis AFB, California in 1962. He spent his early childhood living in various States throughout the country with his Dad, Sheldon, who was a career Air Force Officer, his Mom, Joyce, and his sister, Kim. In 1973, when he was 11 his family settled in Tullahoma. He enrolled at Robert E Lee elementary school and continued in Tullahoma City Schools until graduating in 1980. Kurt continued his education at The University of Tennessee in Knoxville graduating, in 1984, with a degree in Business Management.
After college Kurt took a part-time position with the City of Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Department while he pursued other employment opportunities. Kurt enjoyed working in parks and recreation, saw the value it brought to the community, and how it improved the quality of life in Tullahoma so he decided to continue his career in parks and recreation accepting a full-time position as Recreation Programmer. During this period, he met Carla. They were married in 1999 after Carla earned her degree at Middle Tennessee State University. Kurt received several promotions as a result of his vision and the improvements he made to the department. He was subsequently appointed Director of Parks and Recreation in 2000.
In his tenure with Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Department Kurt worked with 7 Mayors, 5 City Administrators, and countless Aldermen as well as managed hundreds of employees. Numerous improvements were made to the Department under his direction. The parks, facilities, and programs all received major facelifts and additions. C.D. Stamps Community Center was opened and D.W. Wilson Community Center received two major renovations. Splash Island Water Park was opened. Johnson Lane Recreation Area was developed, first with three softball fields then later four tournament quality soccer fields were added. Rock Creek Greenway was initially developed and received several extensions over the years. Grider Stadium received two major renovations bringing it back to its former glory. East Park and Rotary Disc Golf Course were developed along with plans to expand the course to 27 holes. Plans were developed and the first phase of Silver Street Park was constructed. West Lincoln Street park was constructed and serves as a trailhead for Rock Creek Greenway. Frazier McEwen Park, Waggoner Park, and Jefferson Street Park all received renovations and facelifts. Many new programs and events were added including: The All-American Soap Box Derby, The Independence Day Regional Celebration, Rock Creek Concert Series, Tullahoma Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Jr. NBA Youth Basketball League, NFL Flag Football League, Adult League Baseball, Pickle Ball, community walking events, and yoga and other fitness classes. It is not an exaggeration to say that Kurt had a hand in everything you see in parks and recreation today.
After 36 years of service to the City of Tullahoma, Kurt retired in 2021. He has enjoyed traveling and spending more time with his friends, family, and dogs but his commitment to the City of Tullahoma remains strong. He now feels compelled to serve the citizens of Tullahoma by representing them on the board of mayor and aldermen.
Kurt believes that the government should only do what the people cannot do better for themselves. Regulations should only be made when necessary to protect individual rights, and the government should not impede business or the lawful interactions of free individuals. Kurt believes that he Board of Mayor and Aldermen work for the people of Tullahoma and are in place solely to represent their desires in forming and implementing the policies that guide our city. The City Administrator and staff serve at the pleasure of the board and are only empowered to enact the policies of the board and thus the people. This process must take place in an environment open to all.
Kurt believes that the citizens of Tullahoma are taxed enough. Beside normal growth any additional program expenditures must be accompanied with equal cuts in expenditures of existing programs. Regular audits of programs should be performed to be sure that they remain relevant and continue to be accomplished in the most efficient and cost-effective manner.
Having worked for the city for 36 years, Kurt knows that the backbone and strength of our city government are the city employees. Tullahoma is lucky to have an outstanding group of dedicated personnel that work hard to serve the people of Tullahoma. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen must ensure that these dedicated employees are treated fairly and have the leadership they richly deserve.
Kurt has announced his candidacy for alderman and is humbly asking the citizens for their support and their vote during early voting and on Election Day, August 4.”