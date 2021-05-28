A student with local ties has been inducted into the Order of the Gown at the University of the South.
Caroline Patricia Graham of Tullahoma was honored with induction during a recent ceremony. Caroline is the daughter of Paige Prescott Moore of Tullahoma and the late David Graham of Carmel, Ind. Caroline also hails from Carmel. She earned a degree in Natural Resources and Sustainability and achieved a minor in Archeology.
The Order of the Gown is an academic honor society and a unique student government body among U.S. colleges and universities. Since 1875 the Order of the Gown has remained the body responsible for maintaining the spirit, traditions, and ideals of the University of the South. The wearing of the gown is both a sign of academic achievement and a promise to continue the ideals and traditions of the University.
The University of the South is a nationally recognized university comprising a College of Arts and Sciences and a distinguished School of Theology. Located on 13,000 acres in Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau, Sewanee enrolls 1,750 undergraduates and approximately 85 seminarians.