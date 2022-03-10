Jason Guo of Tullahoma has earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with High Honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Guo was among approximately 4,900 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute's 261st Commencement exercises December 17-18, 2021, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.
The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its nearly 40,000 students, representing 50 states and 149 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.
As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.