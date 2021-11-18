Thigpen Audiology in Tullahoma is giving away a free set of hearing aids for Christmas for someone in need again this year.
You can nominate yourself or someone you know to win the premium top of the line hearing aids. To enter, write a letter of no more than 500 words stating how hearing with hearing aids would assist and change your life or the life of someone you know. Terms and conditions are available at www.pthearingcenter.com.
Letters can be sent by postal mail, email at info@pthearingcenter.com, online or hand-delivered to the office at 705 NW Atlantic St., Tullahoma. All entries must be received by Friday, Dec. 10.
All entries will be reviewed, and one winner will be chosen by a panel of judges. The winner will be brought in for a hearing exam to further qualify for need by determining degree and type of hearing loss.
The winner will then be scheduled to be fit with two new hearing aids. They will also receive three years of follow-up care, which includes batteries or charger and supplies for the hearing aids, a three-year warranty and loss and damage insurance.
One in five Americans have hearing loss and two out of three people over the age of 75 have hearing loss.
“Thigpen Audiology knows the difference that hearing can make not only one person’s life but also in the life of their family and close friends and all they work with or come into contact with daily,” they said in announcing the giveaway. “It is just one more way to share a gift that transforms lives and give back to the community.”