Lawmen are on the lookout for one of two Coffee County Jail inmates who walked away from their work detail Friday.

The suspects include Nathaniel Henry, 25, and William Patrick, 32. Patrick was snagged Sunday evening after officers received information to his whereabouts. He will likely face criminal charges for his short run from the law. Henry remained at-large as of Monday morning.

The pair were on a work detail around the Manchester Housing Authority when they disappeared March 5. The detail was comprised of trustees from the Coffee County Jail.

The duo were last seen wearing their black and white stripped inmate jumpsuits but lawmen suspect they would have had ample time to find civilian clothes.

Anyone seeing Henry is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 931-728-9555. There is a possibility he could be laying low at Lakewood Park community.

