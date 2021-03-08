Freedom was short-lived for a pair of Coffee County inmates who went on the lam from their jail work detail this past Friday.
The escapees included Nathaniel Henry, 25, and William Patrick, 32. Patrick was snagged Sunday evening after officers received information to his whereabouts. Henry was nabbed Monday by investigators. They are expected to be charged with escape.
The pair were on a work detail around the Manchester Housing Authority when they disappeared March 5. The detail was comprised of trustees from the Coffee County Jail.
The duo were wearing their black and white jail jumpsuits when they made their dash to freedom.