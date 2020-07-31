Isaiah Torres was born July 23 to sierra and Roberto Torres of Tullahoma. He weighed 5 pounds, 12.7 ounces at birth and was 18 inches long. He is the younger brother of Jessenia Torres.
Isaiah’s maternal grandmother is Deanna Houston of Cleveland.
