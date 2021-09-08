Those looking to honor the lives of children whose lives were cut too short can do so with the Highland Rim Chapter of the Compassionate Friends this Sunday, Sept. 12, at Frazier McEwen Park.
According to Helen Lankford, the Compassionate Friends will host a “Walk to Remember Our Children” at the park this Sunday at 2 p.m. The purpose of the walk, Lankford said, is to remember the lives of deceased children who were taken from their parents’ arms too soon.
The event will begin at the large pavilion near the baseball field, Lankford said, and will continue to several blocks for all those interested in participating.
In the past, the Compassionate Friends have held balloon releases for those children participants wished to remember, but that type of event was “fraught will all sorts of environmental issues,” prompting organizers to switch to a more eco-friendly event like a walk. In addition to the walk itself, Lankford said organizers will share potluck-style finger foods once the walk is complete.
Lankford said anyone who has lost a child or wishes to support someone who lost a child is welcome to come and join in on the walk and potluck. She also reminded the community that the Compassionate Friends meet once a month on the second Sunday of the month from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Church of Christ as Cedar Lane for anyone who needs support. The church is located at 1200 Cedar Lane.