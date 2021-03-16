Bonnaroo organizers have announced a return to live music on the Bonnaroo grounds with a brand new concert series “Concerts On The Farm”.
The first installment of the concert series will feature Billy Strings on May 28, Jon Pardi with special guest Jameson Rodgers May 29 and The Avett Brothers July 2-4.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 19 via bonnaroofarm.com. $1 from each ticket will benefit the Bonnaroo Works Fund.
“Concerts On The Farm” will be limited in capacity to allow for social distancing, offering music fans the opportunity to enjoy live music while following current guidelines.
Tickets will be sold in groups of four and will provide access to an 8’ x 8’ pod, with pods arranged to allow six feet of distance between groups. Fans are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to create their own comfortable space within their pod. Concessions and merchandise will be available on-site through mobile ordering.
“The soundtrack of America is made in Tennessee, and I can’t think of a better place to celebrate the return of live music than at the Bonnaroo Farm,” said Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell. “We’re ready to see our stages and venues full again, and artists back on the road doing what they love. We know music fans are ready as well, and Concerts on the Farm’s approach to delivering live music in a responsible environment will set the bar high for future events.”
Masks will be required for all attendees when moving around the venue but may be removed while inside their own reserved seating area. Staff will also be required to wear face masks. Organizers will act under advisement of health and public safety officials and abide by relevant state recommendations to ensure a safe and enjoyable event.
For a complete list of safety measures, allowed and prohibited items and additional information for “Concerts On The Farm”, please visit bonnaroofarm.com/information.
“Concerts On The Farm” is proud to partner with Veeps to deliver a live, as-it-happens online broadcast of select performances. Tickets and additional information will be available soon.
“Concerts On The Farm” is generously supported by Verizon, BACARDÍ™, and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.
To sign up for the e-mail list to receive updates for “Concerts on the Farm” and other special events go to bonnaroofarm.com.