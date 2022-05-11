The GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club is offering a night full of music, food and fun with its second annual “Live on the Lawn” to benefit the Hands-On Science Center and other local charities.
“Live on the Lawn” will return to the grounds of South Jackson Civic Center Friday, May 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale from now until May 15 and cost $60 per person or $100 for two. Tickets can be through any GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club member, at Weichert Realty, Joe Orr and Associates, at 309 S. Jackson St. or at the Hands-On Science Center located at 101 Mitchell Blvd.
Attendees will enjoy a concert on the lawn featuring the band A Slice of American Pie that will be performing on the patio stage. Admission includes a souvenir picnic bag, blanket, box dinner(s), water(s) and drink ticket(s) good for wine, beer or soft drinks. The box dinner comes with a choice of a club sandwich or roast beef croissant, two sides and a dessert. Additional wine, beer or soft drinks will be available for sale, and there will be a small live auction. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and not to bring any outside food or drink.
In case of rain, the event will take place indoors.
The band, A Slice of American Pie, plays classic rock and some country from favorite artists like Simon & Garfunkel, the Beatles, the Eagles and more. They are the First Friday Jam Host at Arnold AFB and also perform at many venues including: Hanks Honky Tonk in Murfreesboro, Hard Dock Café at Tims Ford Lake, Ole Shed Brewing Company and so on. Attendees are encouraged to relax, enjoy the entertainment or even join in on the fun as A Slice of American Pie will be happy to play requests from their playlist of over 130 songs.
GFWC Centennial Woman's Club of Tullahoma has supported over 30 groups and organization in the Tullahoma area by providing donations, volunteer hours and other projects to help the community. The club is currently 31 members strong, and meet the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Tullahoma Woman's Club building at 709 Wilson Ave., from August through May. Any new or prospective members are always welcomed to attend.
