The Coffee County Democratic Party will hold a Reorganization Convention to elect new leaders on March 18.
The meeting will take place in the Community Room at Administrative Plaza. Doors open for registration at 9 a.m. and the convention start time is 10 a.m.
Local Democrats will elect a Chair, Vice Chair(s), Secretary, Treasurer and the Executive Committee members from all areas of the county for a two-year term. All Democrats who are residents of and who are registered voters of Coffee County are urged to attend to discuss the party’s agenda and events for 2023-2024.
During the Convention the voting delegation will adopt County Party bylaws and elect new leadership. The County Party Reorganization Convention welcomes all Coffee County Democrats. Attendees should arrive early to complete credentialing forms and be admitted to the convention prior to 10 a.m., when the meeting will begin. For more information, contact Mike Stein at 931-588-0750.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.