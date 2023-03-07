3A - US_Democratic_Party_Logo.jpg

The Coffee County Democratic Party will hold a Reorganization Convention to elect new leaders on March 18.

The meeting will take place in the Community Room at Administrative Plaza. Doors open for registration at 9 a.m. and the convention start time is 10 a.m.

