Several Coffee County offices are teaming up to help Humphreys and neighboring counties after the catastrophic flooding this past weekend that claimed the lives of at least 23 people and left many more still unaccounted for.
Both the Coffee County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office and Sheriff’s Departments, along with the Tullahoma Fire Department, Manchester City Fire Department and Franklin County Sherriff’s Department, are teaming up with the Tennessee Highway Patrol to bring supplies to the citizens of the counties impacted by the devastating flooding.
The western Middle Tennessee county, located to the west of Davidson County, was hit hard by a state-record 17 inches of rain within a 24-hour period, which swelled tributaries of the Kentucky River there, washing away homes, cars, utility poles and businesses with little warning. Members of the Coffee County Rescue Squad were dispatched to Waverly Saturday to provide assistance in rescue efforts.
The devastation to the Middle Tennessee communities prompted a visit from Gov. Bill Lee, who toured the area, taking in all the wreckage left behind in the wake of the flood waters. President Joe Biden also offered up condolences to those affected by the flooding during, offering to work with the governor for federal assistance.
Trucks are set up at the donation locations at the Coffee County Justice Center, Tullahoma Fire Department, Manchester City Fire Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Department as of Monday morning. The Tullahoma Fire Department said in a statement it will have a trailer set up at Station One, located at 613 South Jackson St., and will be accepting donations until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. The trucks will leave Thursday morning, as the departments are trying to collect as much as possible during a short amount of time.
All the departments are asking for nonperishable items like water, toiletries, canned goods, dog food, cat food and diapers. Contact the Tullahoma Fire Department at 455-0936 and for more information.
The United Way of Highway 55 is also spreading the word about the donation drive, asking friends, business partners and other nonprofit agencies in the area to help fill a tractor trailer parked at the Coffee County Justice Center with items for those impacted by the flooding.
Director Ashley Abraham shared that donations can be dropped off at the back dock of the First Christian Church Annex, 201 NW Atlantic St. for those wanting to stuff the truck.
Like the fire department’s push, donations to the church annex will be taken through Wednesday in order to get the supplies to the truck in Manchester. In addition to nonperishable food and beverage items, items accepted include baby wipes, formula, diapers, blankets, clean socks, cleaning supplies, feminine hygiene items and elder care items.
As of Monday morning, Humphreys County Public Safety officials said the community was still looking for more than 20 individuals. The department is asking for the public’s help in finding the individuals. Anyone who has physically seen or spoken with anyone on the missing persons list is asked to immediately contact 931-582-6950.
The missing individuals as of 11:30 a.m. Monday are:
Amanda Ramey, Amber Newman, Anthony Ramey, Debbie Brown, Donna Bradley, Francis Franklin, Jackie Krzyzanski, Jane Warfield, Jessica Wickens, Kellon Warren, Lilly Bryant, Linda J. Arnold, Lola Clayton, Presley Lentz, Samuel Chamber, Sandra Marcrom, Sue Turner, Tanner Ramey, Walter Campbell and Kellon Borrow-Vaughn.
The names provided and their spellings are all the department were provided, so some of the names may be misspelled, department officials said.
Those who cannot donate physical items can donate to an online fund set up by the Community Foundation for Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization that provides countless dollars of grant monies to nonprofit agencies across the state. For those looking to donate monetarily, visit www.cfmt.org/giving-and-investing/become-a-donor/give-to-a-fund/tennessee-emergency-response-fund.
TEMA has also set up a resource recovery site for those who need it.
Erin McCullough contributed to this report.