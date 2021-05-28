Berry College has revealed its spring Dean’s List and a pair of local students are on it. The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Making the list locally were Lukas Beddingfield of Fayetteville and Emily Perry of Tullahoma.
Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students. For more than a century, the college has offered an exceptional education that balances intellectual exploration, practical learning, and character development. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world’s largest.