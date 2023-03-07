Ole Miss

The University of Mississippi has announced that local students were among those named to the Fall 2022 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor's Honor Roll.

They include Alexia Wood of Tullahoma and Lydia Johnsey of Fayetteville, both named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.