The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of the South for the spring 2021 term. To earn a place on Sewanee’s Dean’s List, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale.
Making the list were Michael Komnick and Bahley Minor, both of Tullahoma, Athena Wilkerson of Decherd, Kinsley Logan of Lynchburg and Stephen Sullivan of Manchester.
The University of the South, familiarly known as Sewanee, is an independent liberal arts college located on 13,000 acres atop Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau between Nashville and Chattanooga. It has been consistently ranked among the top tier of national liberal arts colleges.