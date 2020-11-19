The Webb School recently announced its A and B honor rolls for the first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
An independent college preparatory day/boarding school for grades 6-12, The Webb School is the oldest continuously operating school of its kind in the South. The school has a dual emphasis on academic excellence and character development.
The following Coffee County residents earned A Honor Roll status:
Beechgrove – Megan Watts, William Taylor;
Manchester – David Tran, Nataja Siva, Raegan Chambers; and
Tullahoma – Ashley Bobo, Alora Pearce, Mai Phan.
The following Coffee County residents earned B Honor Roll status:
Manchester – Katelyn Chance, Patrick Sissom; and
Tullahoma – Lien Phan.