Kinsley Logan from Lynchburg was named to the Dean’s List at the University of the South for the spring 2021 term. To earn a place on Sewanee’s Dean’s List, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale.
Kinsley of Lynchburg, daughter of Shea and Chris Logan of Lynchburg. She is a senior this year and will graduate in May of 2022. She is majoring in psychology with a minor in business. She also plays basketball for Sewanee. She is excited for the future and says “Bring on Senior YEAR!”