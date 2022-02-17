After suffering a medical emergency last weekend, Mayor Ray Knowis was cleared to return to work Thursday, Feb. 17. Public Information Officer Winston Brooks told The News Thursday afternoon the mayor was released from the hospital with “no limitation on his activity or any damage.”
The unknown medical episode took place Saturday night at the 2022 Tullahoma Sports Council Hall of Fame Induction Banquet. At the time of the incident, the mayor was play acting a skit to a cover version of the Peter, Paul and Mary song “Right Field.” He collapsed, and event emcee Scott Shasteen called for a doctor to assist him.
The mayor was cared for by several medical professionals in attendance that evening until first responders arrived. The event was canceled soon after the events that transpired “out of respect for the mayor,” Shasteen announced that night.
Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital officials said the mayor was transported to the local hospital, where he was stabilized before being transported to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro. As of Monday night during the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, Knowis was still in the hospital being treated.
Brooks told The News test results revealed “a condition that was treated” but did not specify the condition.
“I am grateful for the care that I was given,” the mayor said in the statement. “I want to thank those people at D.W. Wilson who took care of my and for all of the great medical care I have received. I am truly blessed. I am also humbled by the support from the community with prayers and well wishes. They continue to lift my spirits.”