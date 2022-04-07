The vice mayor of Tullahoma will not be seeking another term on the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
According to documents from the Coffee County Election Commission, Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks did not file a qualifying petition to run for his seat again by the noon deadline today (Thursday, April 7). All candidates who wished to be on the municipal election ballot for the city of Tullahoma races had until noon to file their paperwork.
The News reached out to Blanks for comment on his decision.
This is a developing story. We will update as we have more.