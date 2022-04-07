Jimmy Blanks

Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks

The vice mayor of Tullahoma will not be seeking another term on the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

According to documents from the Coffee County Election Commission, Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks did not file a qualifying petition to run for his seat again by the noon deadline today (Thursday, April 7). All candidates who wished to be on the municipal election ballot for the city of Tullahoma races had until noon to file their paperwork.

The News reached out to Blanks for comment on his decision.

This is a developing story. We will update as we have more.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.