Six hundred one students graduated from Union University May 15 during spring commencement services of the 196th graduating class on the university’s Great Lawn. Among those graduating was Tullahoma’s own Katie McGehee who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Brandon O. Gibson, chief operating officer for the state of Tennessee, delivered the commencement address.
“Your education has been a renewing of your mind - continually learn, continue to renew your mind as you go through life and always seek God’s will,” she said. “As you zig-zag through life, remember your time at Union fondly. Even the last year has provided you with a much-needed education, and you are well-equipped to embrace the twists and turns that will come.”
Located in Jackson, Tenn., Union University is a liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. Founded in 1823, Union is the oldest institution relating to the Southern Baptist Convention.