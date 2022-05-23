Memorial Day services will be at Tullahoma’s History Park on May 27 as the community will gather to remember those who bravely served their country, giving their all in defense of freedom.
Serving as keynote speaker will be Col. Jeffery Johnson, commander of the Tullahoma High School Marine JROTC. He will join Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis and famed Camp Forrest author Elizabeth Taylor in addressing those who attend the 11 a.m. event.
Along with the featured speakers, the Shady Grove Garden Club will be dedicating 24 new engraved pavers to its memorial walk at the History Park. Included in those will be a paver dedicated to Eric Frazier who was severely injured while serving in the Middle Eastern Theatre of operations. The local veteran will be on-hand for the special dedication as his paver will join over 600 already laid in the park.
Sandy Sebren of the sponsoring club noted that money raised as part of the paver sponsorships goes to fund scholarships for seniors. Among those being awarded this year will be Justin Sells of Tullahoma, Luke Beachboard of Coffee County High and Joseph Trice of Moore County.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.