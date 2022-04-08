Missy DeFord has officially thrown her hat in the ring to run for reelection in the new Coffee County District 5. Her announcement reads:
“My name is Missy Davis DeFord and I am running for re-election in district 5. I have been the commissioner in district 14, going on for almost 8 years. I was born and raised in Coffee County. I am not a politician but a person who wants to improve the quality of our county for generations to come including my own children and grandchildren. I have three children; Garrett (Brooke) DeFord, Eli DeFord and Emily DeFord. I have four grandchildren; Waylon, Walter and two twin baby boys, Russ and Ridge.
My children are my heart and the reason I saw the need for change when I first decided to get into politics. I am employed at Arnold Air Force base and have been in the emergency services career for 30 years. I have an Associate’s degree from Motlow College and will finish up my Bachelor’s degree from MTSU in a few semesters.
I debated on running a third term but the first one was a huge learning experience and the second term has been riddled with several issues that need someone who has the heart and experience to help change them. In my opinion, the commission has to be a team and debate all the issues for the betterment of our community. We have a communication problem within the commission and I hope to change that, if I am re-elected. I would like to have a chance at one more term to make some much needed changes within the county commission and our community.
Several people encouraged me to run again but my deciding factor was a tragedy that occurred in my life in November of 2021. I lost my middle son, Eli, to a tragic, unfortunate accident that turned my world upside down. Initially, this made me think I could not do this and just wanted to quit but if anyone remembers what happened when I was first elected, you know I don’t give up when I commit myself to something and I committed myself to serve the people. Enough people gave me their vote and put their confidence in me that I could not let them down. When the deadline to turn in my papers approached for this election and I was still undecided, I remembered something that Eli had told me back in the summer when I had to leave to go to a meeting, while my family was at my house enjoying the afternoon. I told them, I was sorry, I had to leave to go to a meeting but I would be back when it was over. Eli said, “Mama, you don’t have to apologize, I am proud of you for what you do.” Those words have lit a fire under me to do the best I can without any hesitations, if I get re-elected. I want to stand up for what I think is right for the taxpayers, county employees and in honor of my son, who knew how much work I put into being on the commission. I may not be the outspoken one you hear in the commission meetings when decisions should have already been made because I am a “working behind the scenes kind of person.” I promise, I’m not afraid to take a stand in the committee meetings where everything is discussed before it ever comes to the full commission or anywhere else, if needed.
During my term, I am currently serving on the Coffee County Ambulance Authority, Chairman of the Law Enforcement Committee, Coffee County Communications Center Board, Rural Roads and Bridges committee, Sanitation and Waste board and the Ethics committee. I previously served on the Health, Welfare & Recreation Committee and Policy and Procedures committee.
My vision for the next term is for transparency of what is going on in the county commission be made to all the commissioners and to the public. I have seen many things change for the better in the last few years and some issues just keep getting put off. I would like to see our new animal control facility be built and ran appropriately. The county has infrastructure that needs to be updated, such as at the ambulance service and some incentives for our employees. I could go on and on about the issues I know need changed but it always takes more than one person’s vision to make that change. Coffee County is growing, rather we like it or not. Along with that growth, brings the need for infrastructure and new businesses. This is an issue that needs to be studied and looked at closely. We need to continue to ensure that our schools are safe. We need to continue to keep roads properly maintained and ensure county departments work within their budgets.
I will NEVER vote for a tax increase or a wheel tax. I’ve stuck to that since the beginning and I will not waiver from that, as long as I’m in office. Whatever we have to do to keep from raising taxes will have to be done due to our already higher than normal tax rate. I am against a wheel tax because once it is passed, it can be raised each year without the public’s input. Once it’s passed, you’re at the will of the county. It may start out at $10 a vehicle but if the county decides next year, they need more money for something, it can be raised again and again. I realize many people think this is a better option than property tax because then everyone would have to pay but I don’t think that is necessarily the case. If taxes go up, then rent is going up. People who rent will have to pay more in the long run, also. I’m not willing to vote for either. These are just a very few issues here in Coffee County that will have to be addressed in the future.
I am asking for your vote for Coffee County Commissioner in district 5, which is a larger district than I had before due to the re-districting. It covers the Rutledge Falls, Normandy, Riley Creek, Sixteenth Model and most of those surrounding areas. If you aren’t sure of what district you are in, you can call the Election commission office or I will find out for you. I am thankful for the confidence that has been put in me to serve and if re-elected you will be represented to the best of my ability. I will always do what I feel like is best for our community and will listen to anyone who has any ideas, input, complaints or questions. I try my best to remain available to listen to any of the taxpayer’s concerns. I value the public’s input before I vote on an issue because it does not just effect my district but the whole community. I do this because I am a taxpayer, a member of this community and someone who wants to make this a place our next generation wants to stay, instead of somewhere they want to leave. I appreciate your consideration as your county commissioner and welcome any questions you may have. I can be reached by phone at 931-247-5847 or email: pdeford@coffeecountytn.org.”