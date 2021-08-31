The Tullahoma News continued its winning tradition, returning from the Tennessee Press Association awards luncheon in Franklin with nine awards.
“That’s several more awards than last year so I see that as steady progress in becoming an even better publication,” said Tullahoma News Executive Editor Duane Sherrill. “Plus, we are in arguably the most competitive division of the five covered by the TPA.”
Sherrill was one of those bringing home awards as he took second and fourth in the Best Personal Humor Column division as well as a third place in Best Single Editorial. Former Sports Editor Zach Birdsong joined in bringing home the awards by placing second in Best Feature Photograph with ‘I Did It’ about the 2020 graduation, capturing a graduate’s exuberance at graduation after the tough year. Birdsong also took second in Best News Photograph, capturing a child listening at the social justice march in Tullahoma. That particular photo has earned Birdsong international acclaim along with several awards. Birdsong also took third is Best Sports Writing and Best Sports Photograph.
The News also took second in Best Local Features and Birdsong snagged a fourth place in News Photo.
The strong showing placed The Tullahoma News fourth in the state with the Standard Banner out of Jefferson City winning top honors in the division. Papers from the state of New Jersey served as judges this year for the contest. They judged 1,208 entries from 79 Tennessee publications.
“That’s top 20 percent and that’s not too shabby,” Sherrill said. “Next year we’d like to keep progressing and get a shot at winning the overall championship.”