The Tullahoma News is seeking nominations for consideration of its annual Citizen of the Year award.
Each year, The News selects one citizen to honor as exemplary for their work in the community, be it with a nonprofit organization, the school system, a local business and more.
Past Citizens of the Year include former Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education Chairman Pat Welsh, local volunteer Marie Guilliams, Salvation Army of Coffee County Treasurer Pam Bussell, Sports Plus Owner Joe Barstad, Pastor Cedric Seay and Clifton and Jessie Campbell.
“There are so many wonderfully giving people in Tullahoma, and deciding who receives the honor each year is more and more difficult,” said Editor Duane Sherrill. “This year, we are asking the citizens of Tullahoma to help us honor one special individual by giving us recommendations on who they think has made a tremendous impact in the community.”
An online nomination form is live on the Tullahoma News website now. Simply click on the “Forms” button and select “Citizen of the Year” to nominate someone for the award. The form can also be accessed directly at tullahomanews.com/site/forms/citizen_of_the_year/.
Potential nominees must be a resident of Tullahoma to be considered. Winners from the past five years are also not eligible for consideration.
Nominations will be accepted until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9. For questions on eligibility, contact Staff Writer Erin McCullough at emccullough@tullahomanews.com or 455-4545.S