Connor Lee White earned a 3.5 GPA or higher in the spring 2021 semester, securing a reputable position on the Southern Arkansas University’s Dean’s List.

White is a junior Computer Science (Privacy and Cyber Security Option) major from Normandy. A total of 514 students were honored on this semester’s Dean’s List.

SAU “feels like home” and continues to build on its dedication to student achievement and success in a caring atmosphere, both on campus and online. With more than 80 degrees in four distinct colleges and the School of Graduate Studies, SAU initiates new degree programs to fit the needs of career and professional trends of today.

