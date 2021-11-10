CASA Works is giving everyone chance to give a unique, creative gift to someone special – or themselves – this holiday season.
The CASA Works second annual online auction will be held Nov. 12-14 featuring a set of beautiful rocking chairs, “Center Ice” tickets to the Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres game in January, paintings, gift baskets filled with delightful treasures, items to help get ready for Christmas and many, many more “Got-To-Have” items: Something for everyone’s budget.
The auction begins at noon on Nov. 12 and ends at 6 p.m. on Nov. 14.
You may make a bid and support the mission of CASA Works to continue to advocate for abused and neglected children in Bedford, Coffee and Franklin Counties. It is easy to participate, use the link www.32auctions.com/casaworks2021 or use their Facebook URL at www.facebook.com/CASAWorksInc.
For questions about the auction call 931-455-7426.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. Volunteers are recruited, trained and supervised to be Court Appointed Special Advocates for abused children in Juvenile Court.
National CASA’s mission for a CASA volunteer is to have direct and sufficient contact with a child to carry out an independent and valid investigation of the child’s circumstances, including the child’s needs and wishes, so as to be able to make sound, thorough and objective recommendations in the child’s best interest.
To fulfill this mission, CASA Volunteers spend hours talking to the child, family members, foster family, teachers, therapists, social workers, and all the parties in the case.
Wanda Strayhorn is the Executive Director and can be reached at her email at wanda@casaworks.org for any questions regarding CASA.