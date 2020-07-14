Area photographers are invited to submit their most picturesque photos of the South Cumberland State Park (SCSP) to the annual Picture the Park photo contest sponsored by the Friends of South Cumberland (FOSC).
Winners will be named in several categories, and the photos will be used on the Friends’ website, in printed literature, in physical products offered in exchange for donations to the Friends, or to sell in order to raise money for projects facilitated for the SCSP.
“By entering our contest and donating your photos to the Friends, you’ll help us tell the amazing story of the park and receive much-deserved recognition for your photographic talents,” said Friends board member Rick Dreves.
Deadline to submit photos is midnight Sunday, Sept. 13. More information, submission requirements and categories are available at www.friendsofsouthcumberland.org.
FOSC is a group of volunteer citizens dedicated to supporting the SCSP, which, at 30,837 acres, is the state’s largest. As a 501(c) (3) non-profit membership corporation, funding for the Friends is derived from individual and corporate memberships and from private donations. Visit the website to learn more.