Kyler Parker of Normandy has been named to the fall 2021 Dean's List and Honor Roll at Volunteer State Community College. To be awarded both the Dean's List and Honor Roll recognition, students must have accumulated a minimum of eighteen overall collegiate-level hours and complete a minimum of twelve collegiate-level hours with at least a 3.750 GPA during the awarding term.

Volunteer State Community College has more than 100 programs of study and offers two-year degrees, certificates and paths to university transfer. Continuing Education and Workforce Development extends the college mission to the entire community.

