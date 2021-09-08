This Saturday, Sept. 11, the city will gather to celebrate the lives of the firefighters, police officers and civilians who lost their lives during the World Trade Center collapse and terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. This will be the 20th anniversary of the dark day in American history.
As is tradition, the Tullahoma Fire Department will host the commemoration ceremony, which will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, at Fire Hall 1, located at 613 S. Jackson St. Patriotic music, somber remembrances of the firemen and women who lost their lives that day and prayers will take place. The traditional ringing of the vintage fire truck bell in the symbolic 3-4-3 pattern, which signifies the 343 firefighters who perished that day, will take place as well.
The public is invited to attend the annual ceremony, which will feature speeches from interim Fire Chief Kenneth Pearson and Mayor Ray Knowis