Those still wanting to make their voice heard at the May primary will have until 4:30 p.m. today to register to vote.
This year’s ballot will consist of almost every political office on the county level, including Coffee County Mayor, all county commissioner seats in all the new districts, Circuit Court Judge Parts 1 and 2, County Trustee, District Attorney General, General Sessions Judge Parts 1 and 2, Sheriff, Circuit Court Clerk, County Clerk, Public Defender, Register of Deeds, Road superintendent, all road commissioners, all constables and all seats for county, Tullahoma City and Manchester City school boards.
Anyone who wants to register to vote can go to the Coffee County Election Commission Office, Department of Human Services, Department of Veteran’s Affairs, the Tennessee Rehabilitation and Vocational Center, Tullahoma City Hall, the Tennessee Department of Motor Vehicles, the Manchester and Tullahoma Health Departments or by using a registration by-mail form available at the Tullahoma Post Office or Public Library Branch. Voter registration forms can be downloaded at www.coffeecountyelectioncommission.com.
Voters can check to see if their voter registration is up to date by contacting the Coffee County Election Commission or online at GoVoteTN.com. Additionally, voter registration can be completed online through the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office, sos.tn.gov/govotetn.
Early voting begins Wednesday, April 13 and runs through Thursday, April 28.
The early voting location for Tullahoma will be at the C.D. Stamps Community Center at 810 South Jackson St., while the Manchester early voting location will be at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur St. The hours for early voting at C.D. Stamps will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The hours for early voting at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
If any voter is unable to appear at their polling place May 3 or during the early voting period, they may request an absentee ballot to be mailed to them. The request must contain the following: the voter’s name, address registered in Coffee County, social security number, date of birth, address to mail ballot, election preference–including party, if applicable, voter’s signature and reason for request.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, April 26.
In anyone has any questions relating to voting registration or the primaries can contact the county election commission at votecoffee@coffeecountytn.org or call 931-723-5103.