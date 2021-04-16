Project Graduation will host its Spring Fling April 24 at Cedar Lane church of Christ with the proceeds going to this year’s graduation night project.
The event, which will include a rummage and bake sale, will be held on the campus of Cedar Lane church of Christ from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the public is urged to attend and help support the annual event for Tullahoma Class of 2021 graduates.
All proceeds raised from the Spring Fling will go to help making this year’s Project Graduation as success. The event is offered to all graduating seniors to give them a safe place to celebrate graduation night. This year’s Project Graduation will begin after commencement on May 14.