The University of Tennessee Extension will sponsor a one-day training session on financial record keeping for nurseries and small businesses. The recordkeeping software taught at the seminar will be QuickBooks Premier Desktop. This is an excellent opportunity for producers to learn recordkeeping, marketing, and other business management skills. Participants will receive a workbook detailing procedures for company setup and entering various transactions commonly used in a small business. This is also an opportunity for people to learn about other QuickBooks programs since these software programs are similar.
Participants will need to pre-register because seating will be limited. The session will be held at the following location:
When: July 18 – Manchester -9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Coffee County Administrative Plaza
Contact: Coffee County Extension Office (931) 723-5141 – info and reservations
TAEP Credit: Participation in this course fulfills a Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP) requirement in the Agritourism, Fruit and Vegetable, and Value-Added Producer Diversification Sectors. Attendance for the day is required.
