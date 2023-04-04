TN-Dept-of-Economic and Community Development.jpg

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development is launching a new program, the Restaurant Resilience Accelerator, today, April 4, in partnership with Proof Incubator. The 8-week program offers support for entrepreneurs in the food-service industry, from restaurants to food trucks to caterers.

“Our local restaurants and food service sector plays an important role in our economy, and this training program is designed to help grow and strengthen these businesses,” said Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director, Winston Brooks.

