The Tullahoma Noon Rotary Club is hosting their sole, Annual Fund Raiser and Pobojewski Memorial Challenge Golf Tournament Friday, May 12 at Lakewood Country Club in Tullahoma. The format is a two-person scramble with $75/golfer or $150/2-person team registration fees. This event is open to all interested players. You do not have to be a member of Lakewood or the Tullahoma Noon Rotary Club to participate.
Platinum ($1,500), Gold ($1,000), Silver ($500) and Bronze ($250) sponsorships are available as well. Non-golfers can also contribute to the fund raiser by sending a check to “Tullahoma Noon Rotary Club, PO Box 333, Tullahoma TN 37388”. Registration starts and noon and the shot-gun start tournament tees off at 1 p.m.
“This is our sole fund raiser for the year and all proceeds benefit charities and non-profits in our local area”, said Club President Jack Thoma. “We have raised over $500,000 for local organizations over the past 15 years and look forward to another great event after a challenging year! We hope everyone can support this worthy cause.”
