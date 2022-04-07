Tullahoma, TN (37388)

Today

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.