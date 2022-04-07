Five children and a bus driver were injured in a wreck involving a school bus and a pickup truck at about 7 a.m. today at the Cowan Highway-Arnold Farm Road intersection, according to Winchester police reports.

Identities were not immediately available.

The truck driver was flown by a LIFE FORCE Air Medical helicopter to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for treatment, and the five children were treated at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Winchester, reports said.

Winchester police and fire personnel responded to the wreck, and A&E Emergency Services LLC personnel were also dispatched to the scene, reports said.

