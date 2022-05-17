Tullahoma City Schools will begin its summer meal program with two sessions, the first of which will take place from May 31 until June 29, with the other session taking place on July 11-15 and July 18-22.
From May 31 until June 22, drive-thru locations will occur Mondays and Wednesdays at each TCS campus from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. On June 27 and 29, the drive-thru location will solely be at East Lincoln Elementary School. On Mondays, the district will provide two-day meal packs, and on Wednesdays, three-day meal packs will be supplied.
The Starvation Salvation Station (S3) Route will also run during both sessions. From May 31 until July 29, the S3 Route will deliver bags during lunch from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
On July 11-15 and July 18-22, the S3 Route will be serving breakfast and lunch each day. The breakfast route will begin at 7:30 a.m., with lunch beginning at 11 a.m. The full S3 Route is listed below.
