The South Central Human Resource Agency personnel/policies and procedures committees will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28 at the central office, located at 1437 Winchester Hwy, Fayetteville, 37334.
The South Central Human Resource Agency policy council and executive committee will meet remotely at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30 with the SCHRA Central Office. Property, bylaws and budget/audit/appropriations committees will meet prior to the policy council meeting at 10 a.m.
If you would like a link to join this meeting, please call Executive Assistant Rebecca Palmer at 931-433-7182, extension 1108 or email rpalmer@schra.us.