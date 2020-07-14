More than 400 students at Bethel University’s College of Professional Studies are being recognized for their exceptional academic achievements in the term ending May 31, 2020.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, undergraduate students must have completed a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and earned a GPA of 3.70 or higher in the term ending May 31, 2020.
“The adult learners in our College of Professional Studies work hard inside and outside the classroom balancing their coursework with families, full-time jobs and other responsibilities. That’s certainly not easy,” stated Bethel University Vice President Dr. Kimberly Martin. “With all that is going on in the world and in their personal lives, we’re so proud of these students who have excelled academically during their most recently completed term.”
Bethel University is a private, not-for-profit university affiliated with the Cumberland Presbyterian Church located in McKenzie. The College of Professional Studies is home to all of Bethel University’s adult degree programs, offering both on-campus and online courses.
Manchester:
- Tiffany Colwell
Tullahoma:
- Michael Blanton
- Bruce Brayton
- Randy Euler
- Nick Holloway
- Jess Ruehling