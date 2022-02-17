With the threat of severe weather looming for much of the mid-state, Tullahoma athletics officials announced that all after-school activities, including the basketball games scheduled for tonight, will be postponed.
Athletic Director John Olive said the two games scheduled for tonight will be postponed to tomorrow night. Tullahoma was set to play host to the Page Lady Patriots in their game against the Lincoln County Lady Falcons and the Tullahoma Lady Wildcats match with the Lawrence County Lady Wildcats. Both of these games will be rescheduled to fit around the boys games that were already scheduled for Friday night.
Olive said the new schedule for Friday is as follows:
- 4 p.m. Page vs. Lincoln County (Girls)
- 5:30 p.m. Page vs. Lawrence County (Boys)
- 7 p.m. Tullahoma vs. Lawrence County (Girls)
- 8:30 p.m. Tullahoma vs. Lincoln County (Boys)
Early severe weather outlooks for the Tullahoma area estimated strong storms could move in around 6 p.m. The basketball games were originally set to begin at 7 p.m.
By late morning, however, forecasts estimated storms could move into the area after 3 p.m.
Tullahoma City Schools Communications Specialist Zach Birdsong announced all other after-school activities, including elementary school parent-teacher conferences, were included in the cancellations. Kool Kids for this afternoon was also canceled, district officials said.
Despite the preemptive cancellations and postponements, Birdsong said schools will release at 3 p.m. as usual.