Several local students have been named to the Dean's List at the University of the South for the fall 2021 term. To earn a place on Sewanee's Dean's List, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale.
Those receiving the honor include:
Athena Wilkerson of Decherd, daughter of Angie A. Wilkerson of Decherd.
Kinsley Logan of Lynchburg, daughter of Shea and Chris Logan of Lynchburg.
Stephen Sullivan of Manchester, son of Marsha and Stevie B. Sullivan of Manchester.
Michael Komnick of Tullahoma, son of Margaret and David L. Komnick of Tullahoma.
Bahley Minor of Tullahoma, son of Alicia and Jeremy K. Martin of Tullahoma.
The University of the South, familiarly known as Sewanee, is an independent liberal arts college located on 13,000 acres atop Tennessee's Cumberland Plateau between Nashville and Chattanooga. It has been consistently ranked among the top tier of national liberal arts colleges.