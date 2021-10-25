If you are an aspiring songwriter, South Jackson Civic Center is the place to be as Coffee County native Randy Finchum, who has had songs recorded by Sammy Kershaw and others, will be conducting a two-part songwriting workshop Oct. 30 and Nov. 20. The events will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Focusing on both the inspiration and education intricate to the craft of songwriting, this workshop will also include a group songwriting session.
All ages and levels are encouraged to attend. The cost of the workshop is $20, which includes both dates, and you can register by calling (931) 455-5321 or go to southjackson.org.